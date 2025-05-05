EPR Properties (EPR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.940-5.140 EPS.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.30. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.