Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Decreased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 157.56%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

