Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,561,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 233,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.81. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.