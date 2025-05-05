Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Datadog by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $105.00 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 205.89, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,058.64. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,456 shares of company stock valued at $39,018,715. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

