DA Davidson Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $470.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $410.00 to $470.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.50.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $486.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $487.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,927,975. The trade was a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock valued at $37,549,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

