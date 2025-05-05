D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter. D-Wave Quantum has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

QBTS stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.88. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QBTS shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

