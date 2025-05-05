Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,483,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 184,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.57% of Corning worth $641,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $45.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

