CoreCivic (CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $478.49 million for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.500 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.79. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.