Constellation Software (CNSWF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $20.48 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software stock opened at $3,657.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,323.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,254.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Software has a one year low of $2,590.00 and a one year high of $3,945.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Constellation Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

