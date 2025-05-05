Comerica Bank Sells 5,608 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,476,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,713,000 after purchasing an additional 409,292 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.10 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

