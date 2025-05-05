Comerica Bank Sells 2,291 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

