Comerica Bank Sells 1,004 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH stock opened at $183.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average of $229.56. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.38.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

