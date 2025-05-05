Comerica Bank Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,410.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.70 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.08 and a one year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3134 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

