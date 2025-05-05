Comerica Bank Has $5.59 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 45.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,144,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $90,794.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,356 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,826.76. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This represents a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $177.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $135.35 and a one year high of $179.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

