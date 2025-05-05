Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $494,916,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after acquiring an additional 261,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $158.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

