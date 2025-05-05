Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.9 %

CMCSA opened at $34.46 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

