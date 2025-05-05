CL King Initiates Coverage on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

CL King started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE SIG opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.30.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

