Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

