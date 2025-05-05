Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,999 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.05% of Cipher Mining worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

