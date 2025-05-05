Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,999 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.05% of Cipher Mining worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Western Digital: Is the Storage Sector Set for a Rebound?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Wingstop Stock Jumps on Q1 Beat, Expansion Outlook
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Energy Stocks Like Exxon and Hess Are Back in Focus
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.