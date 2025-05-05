Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 485.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 959,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 151,545 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cinemark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $9,727,000.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

