Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces $0.87 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $7.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $111.92 and a one year high of $161.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

