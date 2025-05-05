Chapman Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.