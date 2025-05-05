Chapman Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $169,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 2.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $835.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

