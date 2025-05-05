Chapman Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,115,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,204,000 after acquiring an additional 757,612 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

