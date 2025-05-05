Chapman Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This trade represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ELV opened at $409.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.69.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus set a $465.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.38.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

