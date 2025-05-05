Chapman Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,188 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Citigroup makes up 1.1% of Chapman Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 703,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 445,341 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.04.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $70.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.