Chai Trust Co. LLC Has $326.89 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $326,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,001,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $171.89 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

