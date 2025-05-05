CF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 421,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. CION Investment accounts for approximately 5.2% of CF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CION Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,329,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $11,882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 711,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 667,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CION Investment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

CION stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $527.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $87.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that CION Investment Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

