CF Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. CF Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1,402.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AEF stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $5.84.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

