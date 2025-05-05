CF Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

CF Capital LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 94,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPE opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $15.87.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1098 per share. This represents a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

