Cetus Protocol (CETUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.34 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Cetus Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $139.10 million and $28.34 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cetus Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cetus Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,342.23 or 1.00102618 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,905.47 or 0.99639190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cetus Protocol Token Profile

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,614,149 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone.

Buying and Selling Cetus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 714,594,874.5048156 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.18253382 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $19,166,914.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cetus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cetus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.