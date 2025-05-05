Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

