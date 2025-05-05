Caxton Associates LP Makes New $37.98 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,978,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.2% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 412,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,513,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $190.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.37. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

