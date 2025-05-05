Caxton Associates LP Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.