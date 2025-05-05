Caxton Associates LP Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.94. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

