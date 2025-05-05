Caxton Associates LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Incyte by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 71,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Incyte Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INCY opened at $62.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.