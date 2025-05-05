Caxton Associates LP Has $1.86 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

