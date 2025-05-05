Caxton Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $497.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 177,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $6,903,571.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,177.28. This represents a 43.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,006.64. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,848 shares of company stock worth $18,995,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.