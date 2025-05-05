Cat Rock Capital Management LP Buys 132,555 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,555 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 10.4% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of PDD worth $79,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of PDD by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PDD by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

PDD Stock Up 4.7 %

PDD stock opened at $110.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.