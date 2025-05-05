Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Takes $101.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,511,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $101,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 202,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,461,000 after acquiring an additional 332,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,601.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

