Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,257,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,963,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of CAH opened at $149.59 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

