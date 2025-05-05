Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,796,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,494,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 913,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

