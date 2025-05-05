Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $302.56 Million Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,376,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,564,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.0% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of International Business Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $245.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $228.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.15.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

