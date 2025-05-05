Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Billion in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,401,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 8.2% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.48% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $193.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

