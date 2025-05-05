Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,715,166 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,715,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,796,000. Cirrus Logic makes up about 1.1% of Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.23% of Cirrus Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.