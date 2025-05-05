Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,262,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,145,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 533,895 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,519 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after purchasing an additional 701,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after buying an additional 49,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 968,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

