Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 274,152 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 274,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

