Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 211,070 Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,515,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,973,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,421 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,509,000 after purchasing an additional 366,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,526,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VONV stock opened at $81.14 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

