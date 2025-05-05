Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases New Position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 859,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,246,000. TCW Flexible Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXR. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.