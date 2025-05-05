Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New $13.69 Million Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned approximately 2.04% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

